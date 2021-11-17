Q3 2021 AUTO1 Group SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Philip Reicherstorfer



Christian Bertermann - Auto1 Group Se - Co-Founder, CEO & Member of Management Board



Philip Reicherstorfer



Christian Bertermann - Auto1 Group Se - Co-Founder, CEO & Member of Management Board



Good afternoon, everyone, from Berlin, and welcome to the AUTO1 Q3 earnings call.



We started AUTO1 on the firm belief that the traditional car buying and selling model leads to poor customer