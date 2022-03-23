Q4 2021 AUTO1 Group SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 23, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Philip Reicherstorfer - - Director Group Treasury



Hello, and good morning to American participants. Welcome to the AUTO1 Group Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Presentation.



I'm Philip Reicherstorfer, Group Treasurer. As always, I'm joined by Christian Bertermann, Co-Founder and CEO; and Markus Boser, our CFO. We will start with the presentation followed by questions and answers.



You can now find these slides also on our IR web page. If you would like to ask a question following the presentation, please raise it via the usual Zoom Q&A [shown] at the bottom of your screen. We will then call you to ask your questions directly at the end of the presentation. Before I hand over, I must make you aware of the safe harbor provisions at the beginning of the presentation. This will apply to any forward-looking statements made by management today. And now over to you, Christian.



Christian Bertermann - AUTO1 Group SE - Co-Founder, CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, Philip. Good afternoon, everyone from Berlin, and welcome to the