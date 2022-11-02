Q3 2022 AUTO1 Group SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Philip Reicherstorfer - AUTO1 Group SE - Director of Group Treasury



Hello, good afternoon or good morning to American participants. Welcome to the AUTO1 Group Third Quarter 2022 Results Presentation. I'm Philip Reicherstorfer, Group Treasurer. As always, I'm joined by Christian Bertermann, our Co-Founder and CEO; and Markus Boser, our CFO.



We will start with the presentation by management, followed by questions and answers. (Operator Instructions) Before I hand over to Christian, I must make you aware of the safe harbor provisions at the beginning of the presentation, you can see here. These will apply to any forward-looking statements made by management today.



And now over to Christian.



Christian Bertermann - AUTO1 Group SE - Co-Founder, CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, Philip. Good afternoon from Berlin, everyone, and welcome to the AUTO1 Group Q3 Earnings Call. Over the course of Q3, we took a major step forward in building the largest and most profitable car dealer in Europe. Our team executed well in a compressed use car