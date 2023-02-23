Q4 2022 AUTO1 Group SE Trading Statement Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / NTS GMT

Philip Reicherstorfer - AUTO1 Group SE - Director of Group Treasury



Hello. Good afternoon and good morning to American participants. Welcome to the AUTO1 Group Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Presentation. I'm Philip Reicherstorfer, Group Treasurer. As always, I'm joined today by Christian Bertermann, our Co-Founder and CEO; and our CFO, Markus Boser. We will start with the presentation followed by questions and answers. (Operator Instructions) Before I hand over, I must make you aware of the safe harbor provisions at the beginning of the presentation. This will apply to any forward-looking statements made by management today. And now over to Christian.



Christian Bertermann - AUTO1 Group SE - Co-Founder, CEO & Member of Management Board



Good afternoon from Berlin, everyone, and welcome to the AUTO1 Group Q4 and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. In August of last year, we celebrated our 10th anniversary. The first 10 years of our journey were exceptional. In many ways, we created a platform that has changed the way our market operates, providing our customer