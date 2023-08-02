Q2 2023 AUTO1 Group SE Trading Statement Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Philip Reicherstorfer - AUTO1 Group SE - Director of Group Treasury



Hello, good afternoon, and good morning to American participants. Welcome to the Auto1 Group Second Quarter 2023 Results Presentation. I'm Philip Reicherstorfer, Group Treasurer. As always, I'm joined by Christian Bertermann, our Co-Founder and CEO; and Markus Boser, our CFO. We will start with the presentation followed by questions and answers. (Operator Instructions) Before I hand over, I must make you aware of the safe harbor provisions at the beginning of the presentation here. This will apply to any forward-looking statements made by management today. And now over to you Christian.



Christian Bertermann - AUTO1 Group SE - Co-Founder, CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, Philip. Hi, everyone, and welcome to the AUTO1 Group Q2 Earnings Call. In Q2, we took a major step forward towards reaching EBITDA breakeven. Our team successfully executed initiatives that are leading the way to profitable and strong growth while we continue to move the European used car market onto our platform.