Nine Months 2020 Agrana Beteiligungs AG Earnings Call Transcript

Yes. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to AGRANA's conference call presenting our 9-month results from '19, '20. First of all, a Happy New Year and all the best for 2020. With us today are 3 -- 4 out of 5 members of our management board. Mr. Marihart, the CEO, will start the presentation with the highlights update on the results; our CTO, Mr. Harringer, will present an investment overview; Mr. Gattermayer, the CSO, will continue and give you more color and -- on the segments. Afterwards, CFO, Mr. Büttner, will present the financial statements in detail. And finally, again, CEO Marihart will conclude with the