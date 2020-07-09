Q1 2021 Agrana Beteiligungs AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 09, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Hannes Haider



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our conference call presenting the Q1 2021 figures. You already got some insights in our numbers when we published preliminary results on the 18th of June.



With us today are 4 out of 5 members of the Management Board. Our CEO, Mr. Marihart, will start with the highlights overview; our CTO, Mr. Harringer, will continue then with an investment overview and CapEx outlook; Mr. Gattermayer, our CSO, will give you more color then on all segments; then, Mr. Buttner, the COO -- CFO, will present the financial statements in detail; and finally, again, CEO, Marihart, will conclude with an