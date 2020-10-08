Half Year 2021 Agrana Beteiligungs AG Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 08, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Stuart, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining AGRANA's conference call on the First Half 2020/'21 Results. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Hannes Haider, responsible for Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Hannes Haider - AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft - Head of Corporate Communications & IR



Yes. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to AGRANA's conference call presenting the results for the first half. As announced in our invitation, the presentation is in reference to our call. You can find this presentation in the IR section of our website.



You already got some insights when we published a talk announcement on the 16th of September. At that time, we published an outlook, including COVID-19 effects. Today, we will provide you with details on all segments for the outlook, but also presenting the most important parts of the H1 financial statements.



With us today are 4 out of 5 members of the