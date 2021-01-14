Nine Months 2021 Agrana Beteiligungs AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 14, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Hannes Haider - AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft - Head of Corporate Communications & IR



Yes. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to AGRANA's conference call presenting our results for the first 3 quarters of 2021. And first of all, a happy new year, and all the best and good health for 2021.



As announced in our invitation, a presentation is available in reference to our call. You can find this presentation in the IR section of our website.



With us today are 4 out of 5 members of the management Board. Mr. Marihart, our CEO, will start the presentation with an overview on the results and highlights for the first 3 quarters. Our CTO, Mr. Harringer, will provide you afterwards