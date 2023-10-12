Half Year 2024 Agrana Beteiligungs AG Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 12, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Hannes Haider - AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to AGRANA's Conference Call, presenting our results for the first half '23/'24.



With us today are 3 of the 4 members of our Management Board. Our CEO, Markus Muhleisen, will start the presentation with an overview on the highlights. He will also comment briefly on the market environment and the status of our sustainable value growth strategy. Our CTO, Norbert Harringer, will afterwards cover the topic raw materials and production as well as ESG and investments. And finally, our CFO will report on the half year financials in detail, and he will also conclude with an outlook for the remaining financial year.



As announced in our invitation, a presentation is