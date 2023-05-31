Q1 2023 Agora SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Agora, Inc. first-quarter 2023 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I'd now like to hand the conference over to the IR Director, Ms. Fionna Chen. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Fionna Chen - Agora, Inc. - Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning and evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Agora, Inc.'s first-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Our earnings results press release, earnings presentation, and an explanatory note on certain reporting and disclosure adjustments, SEC filings, and a replay of today's call can be found on our IR website at investor.agora.io.



Joining me today are Tony Zhao, Founder, Chairman and CEO; Jingbo Wang, our CFO.



Reconciliations between our GAAP and non-GAAP results can be found in our earnings press release. During this call, we will make forward-looking statements about our future financial performance and other future events and trends. These statements