Q1 2019 Ros Agro PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, good day. Today, the company issued the first quarter financial results. We have press release and presentation on our site.



In brief, I can tell you that the company increased the revenue numbers, EBITDA numbers and net income numbers for the first quarter. And EBITDA reached -- exceeded RUB 4 billion, net profit reached RUB 1.4 billion. We had an improvement in EBITDA in all segments, in fact, in 2 segments, in Sugar and Agriculture. The EBITDA of Oil and Fat division was a little bit less, and the Meat division has had a decline in EBITDA.



Net debt of the company stayed more or less at the same level, RUB 54 billion. And total net finance income of the company reached RUB 1.5 billion.



Let's see what happened in each of our