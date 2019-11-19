Q3 2019 Ros Agro PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 19, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Maxim Dmitrievich Basov - Ros Agro PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Today, we reported our results for the third quarter 2019. We issued a presentation and the press release. I'll go quickly over the presentation, and then I will answer the questions.



In general, our revenue was much higher than in the third quarter last year. We had a record revenue result. Mostly, this is a result of consolidation of Solnechnye Produkty assets, which we acquired last year. Our revenue in the third quarter increased 74% compared to the third quarter last year.



On the other hand, EBITDA was not higher. It was actually lower. We had EBITDA of RUB 4.4 billion compared to RUB 4.5 billion in the third quarter last year. Two business units showed