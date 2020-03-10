Q4 2019 Ros Agro PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Maxim Dmitrievich Basov - Ros Agro PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, good day, ladies and gentlemen. Today, we issued the accounts for 2019. Also we posted a presentation on our website. I will give you a short overview of the results and of the situation in each of the business segments, and then I will open the floor to the questions.



Overall, the company had one of the best year in terms of EBITDA and net profit. EBITDA reached -- actually exceeded RUB 20 billion and net income reached RUB 9.7 billion.



If you look for the whole year, you'll see that all business units improved -- increased the revenue, and the revenue of the company reached RUB 138 billion. Two business