Q2 2020 Ros Agro PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of ROS AGRO PLC regarding the presentation of the financial results of the second quarter of 2020. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Maxim Basov, CEO of ROS AGRO, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.



Maxim Dmitrievich Basov - Ros Agro PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Today, we released the press release about our financial results for the second quarter and the first half of 2020. We also have a presentation for your information and we issued a recommendation by the Board to pay dividends at the same amount as we did in -- for the first half of last year, which is USD 0.19 per 1 GDR.



We are pleased with our financial results. Our revenue, our EBITDA and our net proceeds, both for the second quarter and for the first half exceeded last year's results. For the second quarter, our sales exceeded RUB 38 billion. Our adjusted EBITDA