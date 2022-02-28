Full Year 2021 Ros Agro PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day. I'm Konstantin, and I'm going to be your interpreter. This is a simultaneously interpreted event, and I'm going to advise you now how to proceed in your language of preference. I'll do that in both languages, then we switch on the interpretation, and you'll be able to talk barrier free. As soon as we switch on the interpretation, a globe icon will appear at the bottom of your screen.



If you are joining from a mobile device such as a smart phone or a tablet, the language interpretation option will be hiding under the more menu represented by 3 dots. You need to click on the globe icon or tap on 3 dots and then select interpretation, English. (Operator Instructions).



Unidentified Company Representative -



(technical difficulty)



pretty much equally because of the high volumes while the cash costs remained on par with 2020. The volumes have increased for beetroot, soybean and corn. You can see price dynamics in the left-hand side of the page.



Now let's continue to Page 11 to discuss the same agriculture business