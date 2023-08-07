Aug 07, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Irina Popova -
(foreign language) Ladies and gentlemen, good day. I'm Irina Popova and I'm your interpreter. This event is going to be interpreted simultaneously. I'm going to advise you now how to proceed in your language of preference. I'm going to say that in both languages, then we will switch on the interpretation and you'll be able to talk barrier-free.
(foreign language) As soon as we switch on the interpretation, a globe icon will appear at the bottom of your screen, it isn't there yet, but it's going to show up soon. If you're joining from a mobile device, such as an iPhone or a tablet, the Language Interpretation option may be hiding under the More menu represented by 3 dots. Please click or tap on the globe icon or 3 dots first and then the Language Interpretation option, choose English and also turn off the original audio.
(foreign language) Also, please be reminded not to use the loud speaker mode when you're talking, and please don't forget to mute your mic when you listen. The use of a headset, not the built-in microphone of your device is, strongly advisable. (foreign language)
Half Year 2023 Ros Agro PLC Earnings Call (English, Russian) Transcript
Aug 07, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
