Advanced Info Service PCL Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Feb 15, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Somruetai Tantakitti - Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited - Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. We will start now. So welcome to our 2024 Analyst Meeting, the strategic direction. So for participants in Zoom, please choose English room, if you want to listen in English. And if you want to listen in Thai language, you can choose Thai room. And we have a translator online for your convenience. The presentation is ready, and you can download with the QR code as shown on the presentation.



Today, we have an honor of the following executives Khun Somchai, our CEO; Khun Mark Chong, our deputy CEO; Khun Montri, our CFO. We have Khun Tee, our CEO Broadband; and Khun Nattiya, our Head of Investor Relations and Compliance. Myself, Somruetai will be facilitating this session.



The session will be as follows. So we will start with Khun Somchai, talking about the highlights of last year and also 2024 forward -- way forward-looking. Next, Khun Mark would be talking about 2024 strategic direction. And lastly, we have Khun Montri to tell us about how we deliver the values amid the challenges.