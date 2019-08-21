Aug 21, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Central China Real Estate Limited, I would like to welcome you to the investor presentation of interim result announcement 2019.



First, I would like to introduce the management team of Central China Real Estate who are here today: Mr. Wu Po Sum, Chairman; Mr. Felix Wang, Executive Director; Mr. Yuan Xujun, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Hu Ping, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Vinh Mai, Head of Investor Relations and Chief Investment Officer.



Here is the agenda today. First of all, Chairman Wu will give you a welcome speech. After that, Vinh will walk you through the PowerPoint presentation, and then we will have the Q&A section.



May I now invite Chairman Wu, please?



Po Sum Wu - Central China Real Estate Limited - Founder & Chairman



(interpreted) Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you very much, old and new friends, for coming to our 2019 interim results announcement.



First of all, I would like to report to you that this year, our