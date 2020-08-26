Aug 26, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
Tina Law - Ogilvy PR Asia Pacific - IR
Now may I invite Vinh to give us the investor presentation? Vinh, please.
Vinh Mai - Central China Real Estate Limited - Head of IR & CIO
Thank you, Tina. I will start with a quick summary of the results for the investors. Thank you for calling in today. We will start at page 5. When you look at the first half yearly results, you can see that the Company has done -- as the Chairman has noted, we've done better than we expected. Revenue increased by 43.6% to RMB13.1 billion in terms of revenue, excluding attributable revenue from JCE, which is another RMB1.37 million. Total GFA, recognized GFA increased up to 29.5% to 1.78 million square meters. So, you can see that increase in the delivery.
Recognized ASP also increased, look at that -- recognized ASP increased by 11.2% to RMB6,389 per square meter. And this is mainly due to a change in product mix. Our gross profit increased by 24.8% to RMB3.1 billion with achieving a gross profit margin of about 23.7%. So, a very decent result considering in the climate of
