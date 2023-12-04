Ajinomoto Co Inc Business Briefing Transcript

Dec 04, 2023 / NTS GMT

Masataka Kaji - Ajinomoto Co., Inc. - General Manager of IR Group - Global Finance Department



[Audio Gap] Inc. Business Briefing. I am Kaji from IR Group serving as the moderator. Today, we're having hybrid format. And there might be some time lag between the venue and the web, but I hope you have a kind understanding.



Now, let me introduce today's participants: Director, Representative Executive Officer, President, Taro Fujie.



Taro Fujie - Ajinomoto Co., Inc. - Representative Executive Officer, President, CEO & Director



Thank you very much.



Masataka Kaji - Ajinomoto Co., Inc. - General Manager of IR Group - Global Finance Department



Representative Executive Officer and Executive Vice President, Hiroshi Shiragami. Next in the queue, Director, Executive Officer and Senior Vice President, General Manager, Corporate Division, Tatsuya Sasaki; Executive Officer and Senior Vice President, General Manager, Food Products Division, Yoshiteru Masai; Executive Officer and Senior Vice President, General Manager,