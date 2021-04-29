Q1 2021 Enento Group Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, all, and welcome to Enento Group's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. My name is Pia Katila. I'm Enento's, Investor Relations Manager, and I'm joined by, as usual, CEO, Jukka Ruuska; CFO, Elina Straumann; Antti Kauppila, Head of Planning and Analysis. We will open this news conference with our Q1 presentation. And after the presentation, there is Q&A session. And for your information, all the presentation material is available on our investor pages. At this point, I will hand over to Jukka Ruuska. Please, Jukka.



Thank you, Pia. Very warm welcome to Enento Group first quarter result briefly. And actually, we were counting with Pia, how many quarterly presentations we have had since the IPO to the listing of Enento Group and the result was 24. So this is now the 24th presentation as a public company. And on behalf of myself, so there are not going to be that many more, which I'm going to present. So actually max, 2, I would say, since I'm going