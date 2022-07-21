Jul 21, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT
Pia Katila - Enento Group Oyj - IR Manager
Good afternoon, all, and welcome to Enento Group's Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. My name is Pia Katila. I'm Enento's Investor Relations Manager. And I'm today joined by CEO, Jeanette Jager; and CFO, Elina Strahlman.
We will open this news conference with our Q2 presentation, followed by Q&A session.
And what comes to the agenda. CEO, Jeanette Jager, will start with the topicals of the second quarter and then have an overview to our ongoing strategy work, growth opportunities, new services and sustainability. And after Jeanette, Elina will continue with the results and the development of the second quarter.
And for your information, all the presentation material is now available on our investor pages. And this webcast recording later today. And at this point, I have pleasure to have pleasure to hand over this to CEO, Jeanette Jager. Please, Jeanette.
Jeanette Christensen Jager - Enento Group Oyj - CEO
Thank you very much, Pia, and a warm welcome to all of you.
Q2 2022 Enento Group Plc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 21, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...