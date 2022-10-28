Q3 2022 Enento Group Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Arto Paukku -



Good afternoon, and welcome to Enento's Q3 2022 Results Webcast. My name is Arto Paukku, and I'm starting as Enento's Investor Relations Officer on December 1, 2022. Today, I'm still for a month, I'm heading the Premium Solutions business line at Business Insight.



With me here today, I have Jeanette Jager, CEO of Enento Group; as well as our CFO, Elina Strahlman. We will start with a brief update from Jeanette and Elina, and then we will go over to your questions, which you can present either from teleconference line or via the webcast tool. But now I'll hand it over to Jeanette.



Jeanette Christensen Jager - Enento Group Oyj - CEO



Thank you, Arto. Thank you. So a warm welcome to Enento Group's third quarter interim report. Enento had a strong third quarter. Our net sales grew by more than 7% at comparable exchange rates. The positive sales development continued in Consumer Insight and Business Insight while Digital Processes were declining. Profitability started to improve according to our plans as we have successfully implemented several