Q4 2022 Enento Group Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Arto Paukku - Enento Group Oyj - IR Officer



Good afternoon, and welcome to Enento's Q4 Financial Statements Release 2022 results webcast. My name is Arto Paukku, and I'm the Investor Relations Officer at Enento Group.



With me here today, I have Jeanette Jager, CEO of Enento Group; as well as our CFO, Elina Strahlman. We will start with an earnings update from Jeanette and Elina, and then we will go over to your questions, which you can present either from the teleconference line or by using the webcast too. Now let's kick it off, and I'll hand it over to Jeanette. Go ahead.



Jeanette Christensen Jager - Enento Group Oyj - CEO



Good afternoon to all of you, and welcome to this results pleasing from my part. Let's first briefly review the Q4 key developments and then reflect on what happened in 2022, both in terms of numbers, but also what we accomplished as a company.



Regarding our Q4 development, our revenue grew in line with our expectations in the final quarter of 2022. The group's net sales amounted to EUR 42.9 million, representing year-on