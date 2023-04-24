Q1 2023 Enento Group Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Arto Paukku - Enento Group Oyj - IR Officer



Welcome to Enento's Q1 2023 results webcast. My name is Arto Paukku, and I'm the Investor Relations Officer here at Enento. With me here today are Jeanette Jager, CEO of Enento Group; as well as Elina Strahlman, our CFO. We will start a typical earnings update from Jeanette and Elina, and then we will go over to your questions, which you can then type in the chat or ask directly here at the studio from the audience.



But now let's kick it off and hand it over to Jeanette. Enento had a good start for the year, right?



Jeanette Christensen Jager - Enento Group Oyj - CEO



Yes, Arto. We did have a good start of the year. Thank you very much. So thank you very much for joining this results briefing, and we will share with you some of our both numbers and our accomplishments that we usually do in our briefings with you.



Before we're going into numbers and accomplishments, I want to share with you that we have made some changes when it comes to roles and responsibilities within the management team of Enento.