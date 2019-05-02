Q1 2019 Akastor ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT

Leif HejÃ¸Borge - Akastor ASA - CFO



Good morning, and welcome to the first quarter presentation for Akastor. Here in Oslo, our CEO, Karl Erik Kjelstad, is present, together with myself, and my name is Leif Borge.



And I'll give the word to Karl Erik to go through the highlights of the quarter. Please, Karl Erik.



Karl Erik Kjelstad - Akastor ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for attending this call. Let us start with having a look at the highlights for the first quarter. I'm now on Slide 3 in the presentation.



With regards to the financials, revenues of NOK 1.1 billion were about 21% higher than the first quarter last year, and this confirms the trend that -- in activity level that we also saw in the last quarter 2018, a positive trend.



The EBITDA of NOK 92 million includes an effect from the new IFRS standard that Leif will talk more about, but the result is in line with the previous quarter. Net interest-bearing debt increased with some NOK 144 million and this is mainly caused by higher working capital