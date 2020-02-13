Q4 2019 Akastor ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Leif HejÃ¸Borge - Akastor ASA - CFO



Good morning, and welcome to the fourth quarter earnings call of Akastor. My name is Leif Borge. Together with me, I have the CEO, Karl Erik Kjelstad; and Oyvind Paaske, who will assume the position as CFO as of 1st of March.



First, Karl Erik will go through the fourth quarter highlights and share his view on the status of the company. So please, Karl.



Karl Erik Kjelstad - Akastor ASA - CEO



Thank you for the introduction, Leif, and good morning to everyone on the call, and thank you for listening in to our fourth quarter presentation.



Let us start with some key numbers for the quarter on Slide 3. Growth continues also in this quarter with a year-on-year revenue growth of 43%, up to NOK 1.6 billion. And this is as normal, so to say, without AKOFS Offshore, that is not consolidated into our numbers, but AKOFS Offshore is delivering a revenue of NOK 306 million in the fourth quarter. We have a strong EBITDA result growth, up year-on-year with 144%, up to NOK 153 million. Also this, excluding