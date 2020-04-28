Q1 2020 Akastor ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2020 / 06:00AM GMT

Ãyvind Paaske - Akastor ASA - CFO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Akastor's First Quarter Results for 2020. My name is Ãyvind Paaske. I'm the CFO of Akastor.



I will now give the word to Karl Erik Kjelstad to go through the highlights for the quarter. Please, Karl?



Karl Erik Kjelstad - Akastor ASA - CEO



Thank you, Ãyvind, and good morning to everyone on the call. And thank you for listening into this presentation of Akastor's first quarter earnings for 2020. Since we presented our fourth quarter results in February, the world has faced unprecedented challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



For our portfolio companies, the result of this is that 2020 will be different than what we anticipated when plans and budgets were put in place for 2019. But we also expect that earnings for 2020 will demonstrate the robustness of our industrial holdings. Therefore, today, in addition to reflect over the first quarter results, that is mainly our pre-COVID results, we will also share with you some of our