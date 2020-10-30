Q3 2020 Akastor ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
Ãyvind Paaske - Akastor ASA - CFO
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Akastor's third quarter results for 2020. My name is Oyvind Paaske. I'm the CFO of Akastor, and I'm here with Karl Erik Kjelstad, CEO. We will take you through the presentation that has been uploaded to our webpage and news web this morning. The presentation will also be made available through our webcast solution. Karl will start by taking you through the main highlights of the quarter, before I'll go through the financial results.
After the financials, we will open for questions through the webcast solution. Please follow the instructions given by the moderator. I will now leave the road for Karl for the business update. So please, Karl.
Karl Erik Kjelstad - Akastor ASA - CEO
Thanks, Oyvind. Good morning to everyone on the call. Thank you for listening to this presentation of Akastor third quarter earnings.
The third quarter was, as the second quarter, affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic and a continued high level of
