Q1 2021 Akastor ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 29, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Karl Erik Kjelstad

Akastor ASA - CEO

* Oyvind Paaske

Akastor ASA - CFO



=====================

Oyvind Paaske - Akastor ASA - CFO



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Akastor's First Quarter Results for 2021. My name is Oyvind Paaske. I'm the CFO of Akastor and I'm here together with Karl Kjelstad, the group CEO. We will take you through the presentation that has been uploaded on our web page this morning. Karl will start by taking you through the business highlights before I'll go through the financial results. After the financial section, we will open for questions through the webcast solutions. Questions can be posted at any time during the presentation.



I will now leave the word for Karl for the business update. So please, Karl?



Karl Erik Kjelstad - Akastor ASA - CEO



Thank you, Oyvind, and Good morning to everyone on the call, and thank you for listening into this