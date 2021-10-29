Q3 2021 Akastor ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 29, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Presentation

Oct 29, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Karl Erik Kjelstad

Akastor ASA - CEO

* Oyvind Paaske

Akastor ASA - CFO



=====================

Oyvind Paaske - Akastor ASA - CFO



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Akastor's third quarter results for 2021. My name is Oyvind Paaske, CFO of Akastor. And I'm here with Karl Erik Kjelstad, our group CEO. We will take you through the presentation that has been uploaded on our web page this morning. Karl will start by taking you through the main highlights before I'll go through the financial results.



(Operator Instructions) I will now leave the word to Karl for the business update. Please Karl?



Karl Erik Kjelstad - Akastor ASA - CEO



Thank you, Oyvind, and good morning to everyone on the call, and thank you for listening into this earnings presentation. First, please note that Akastor consolidated revenue and EBITDA continues to not include MHWirth financials. MHWirth is