Q4 2021 Akastor ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 09, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Presentation

Feb 09, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Karl Erik Kjelstad

Akastor ASA - CEO

* Oyvind Paaske

Akastor ASA - CFO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* David Bratton

* Pete Miller



=====================

Oyvind Paaske - Akastor ASA - CFO



Good afternoon, and welcome to the presentation of Akastor's Fourth Quarter Results for 2021. My name is Oyvind Paaske, CFO of Akastor. And I'm here today together with Karl Kjelstad, Akastor Group CEO. Also, we are delighted to have with us Mr. Pete Miller, CEO and Chairman of HMH; and David Bratton, VP of Finance in HMH, joining us from Houston.



Pete will later present the key highlights for the quarter for HMH. As usual, we will take you through the presentation that has been uploaded on our web page this morning. Karl will start by giving you a short introduction and present the key highlights of the quarter before Pete will take you through HMH in more