Q2 2022 Akastor ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 14, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Presentation

Jul 14, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Karl Erik Kjelstad

Akastor ASA - CEO

* Merrill A. Miller

Akastor ASA - Chairman & CEO of MHWirth

* Oyvind Paaske

Akastor ASA - CFO

* Tom McGee

Akastor ASA - CFO of HMH



=====================

Oyvind Paaske - Akastor ASA - CFO



Good afternoon and welcome to the presentation of Akastor's, second quarter results for 2022. My name is Oyvind Paaske, CFO and with me I have our CEO, Mr. Karl Erik Kjelstad. Also, we are happy to have with us from Houston HMH team represented today by Mr. Pete Miller, CEO and Chairman; Mr. Tom McGee, CFO; and David Bratton, VP Finance. The HMH team will later take you through HMH's second quarter results. Towards the end of the presentation, we will open for questions through the webcast solutions. Please note that questions can be posted at any time during the presentation and preferably as early as possible in order to make sure we receive the questions in time.

