Q3 2022 Akastor ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

* David Bratton

* Karl Erik Kjelstad

Akastor ASA - CEO

* Oyvind Paaske

Akastor ASA - CFO

* Tom McGee

Akastor ASA - CFO of HMH



Oyvind Paaske - Akastor ASA - CFO



Good afternoon, and welcome to the presentation of Akastor's third quarter results for 2022. My name is Oyvind Paaske, CFO in Akastor. And together with me is our CEO, Mr. Karl Erik Kjelstad. Also, we are happy to have with us from HMH in Houston represented today by Tom McGee, CFO; and David Bratton, SVP of Finance, who will later take us through HMH's third quarter financials.



As a reminder, we will, as usual, open for Q&A through the webcast solution towards the end of the presentation. Please note that questions can be posted at any time during the presentation and preferably as early as possible in order to make sure we receive them in time. I will later take you through our financials. But first, I will leave