Jul 13, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Presentation
Jul 13, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* David Bratton
Akastor ASA - SVP of Finance - HMH
* Karl Erik Kjelstad
Akastor ASA - CEO
* Oyvind Paaske
Akastor ASA - CFO
* Tom McGee
Akastor ASA - CFO of HMH
=====================
Oyvind Paaske - Akastor ASA - CFO
Good afternoon, and welcome to the presentation of Akastor's Second Quarter Results. My name is Oyvind Paaske, CFO, and I'm here together with our CEO, Mr. Karl Erik Kjelstad. Also, we are happy to have with us also this time, HMH from Houston represented by Tom McGee, CFO; and David Bratton, SVP Finance.
Karl will start by taking it a little bit -- take you through the key highlights before the HMH team will then take you through their quarter. I will then go through the Akastor consolidated financials before Karl will wrap it up.
Towards the end, we will open for questions through the webcast solution. Please note that questions can be posted at any time during
Half Year 2023 Akastor ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 13, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
