Q4 2019 Aker Solutions ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Tove Røskaft - Aker Solutions ASA - Head of Communications & IR



Good morning, and welcome to Aker Solutions Presentation of Fourth Quarter and Annual Results for 2019.



My name is Tove Roskaft, and I am Head of Communications at Aker Solutions. With me here today is our Chief Executive Officer, Luis Araujo; and our Chief Financial Officer, Ole Martin Grimsrud.



Luis, I will now hand over to you.



Luis Antonio Gomes Araujo - Aker Solutions ASA - CEO



Thank you, Tove. Good morning, and thank you for joining us on this call today. Let me start, as usual, with the main developments in the quarter. Our execution remains strong. The Johan Sverdrup field went on stream in early October, and the production rate is now ramped up to more than 300,000 barrels per day, with the lowest emissions of CO2 in the industry. This