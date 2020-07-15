Q2 2020 Aker Solutions ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Aker Solutions results for the second quarter. My name is Tove RÃ¸skaft, and I'm heading up communications at Aker Solutions.



With me today are Luis Araujo, Chief Executive Officer; and Ole Martin Grimsrud, Chief Financial Officer at Aker Solutions. After their presentation, we will have time for a Q&A session.



I will now hand the mic over to our Chief Executive Officer, Luis Araujo. Luis, the mic...



Thank you, Tove. Good morning, all, and thank you for joining us on this call today for another quarterly presentation. This has been extraordinary 3 months for our work and through the COVID-19 pandemic countries have been locked down to prevent the virus from spreading. But for Aker Solutions, the top priority was to protect the health and safety of our people, and then we temporarily closed down some sites and implemented home office solutions for thousands of employees. As