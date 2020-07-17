Jul 17, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Tove RÃ¸skaft - Aker Solutions ASA - Head of Communications & IR
Good morning and welcome to an exciting day for the Aker family. My name is Tove RÃ¸skaft, and I'm heading up Communication at Aker Solutions.
Before we start the program today, I have to take a little HSSE moment. As you all are aware, it's the corona situation, so the seats are separated with the proper distance and there will be no handhold microphones at the meeting. So if you have questions for the Q&A session, please use the mics has been placed out in the room.
There are no fire drills planned for today. So in case of an alarm, we have to evacuate. The emergency exits are to the side, left and the right of me and behind you. And the muster area is through that door at the end of the building.
It's an exciting day. And to set the scene today, we have a short movie. And after the movie, the first presenter of the day, President and CEO of Aker ASA, and Chairman of Aker Solutions, will start the presentation. Ãyvind Eriksen will go on stage just after movie. Enjoy.
Aker Solutions ASA to Discuss Merger with Kvaerner ASA Call Transcript
Jul 17, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...