May 05, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Idar Eikrem
Aker Solutions ASA - CFO
* Kjetel Rokseth Digre
Aker Solutions ASA - CEO
* Marianne Hagen
Aker Solutions ASA - EVP for Sustainability & Communications
=====================
Marianne Hagen - Aker Solutions ASA - EVP for Sustainability & Communications
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Aker Solutions' presentation of the first quarter results for 2021. My name is Marianne Hagen, and I head up sustainability and communication functions. With me here today is our CEO, Kjetel Digre; and our CFO, Idar Eikrem. They will go through the main developments of the quarter. In addition, Mr. Digre will give you an update on market outlook and the opportunities we see, including some insights in our offering to the offshore wind power market. We will also have time for some questions after the presentations. You may submit questions to -- on the webcast platform. Before Kjetel takes the stage, please
Q1 2021 Aker Solutions ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
