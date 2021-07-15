Q2 2021 Aker Solutions ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
Marianne Hagen - Aker Solutions ASA - EVP for Sustainability & Communications
Hello, everyone, and welcome to Aker Solutions' presentation of the second quarter results for 2021. My name is Marianne Hagen, and I head up Sustainability, HSSE and Communications. With me here today is our CEO, Kjetel Digre; and our CFO, Idar Eikrem. They will take you through the main developments of the quarter.
Our presentation today is a live audiocast, and you can download the slides from our web page. The audiocast will later today also be made available for replay. (Operator Instructions)
And with that, I leave the floor to Kjetel.
Kjetel Rokseth Digre - Aker Solutions ASA - CEO
Thank you, Marianne, and welcome to everyone. Let me take you through the highlights in this quarter. The overall message is that we remain on track with our targets and our transition journey.
Firstly, our financial results shows that we are on track towards our guidance for the year. Our second quarter revenue was NOK 7 billion, and EBITDA was NOK 392 million,
