Q4 2021 Aker Solutions ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 08, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 08, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Idar Eikrem

Aker Solutions ASA - CFO

* Kjetel Rokseth Digre

Aker Solutions ASA - CEO

* Marianne Hagen

Aker Solutions ASA - Executive VP, Sustainability, HSSE & Communications



=====================

Marianne Hagen - Aker Solutions ASA - Executive VP, Sustainability, HSSE & Communications



Hello, and a warm welcome to Aker Solutions and the presentation of the fourth quarter and annual results for 2021. My name is Marianne Hagen. I head up Sustainability, HSSE and Communications. With me here today is our CEO, Kjetel Digre; and our CFO, Idar Eikrem. They will take you through the main developments of the quarter.



Our presentation today is a live audiocast. And you can download the slides from our web page. The audiocast will later today be made available for replay. After the presentation, we do have time for some questions. (Operator Instructions)



And with that, I leave the floor to you,