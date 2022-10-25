Q3 2022 Aker Solutions ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Marianne Hagen - Aker Solutions ASA - Executive VP and Head of Sustainability, HSSE & Communications



Hello, and welcome to Aker Solutions, and the Presentation of the Third Quarter Results for 2022. My name is Marianne Hagen, I head sustainability, HSSE and Communications.



With me here today is our CEO, Kjetel Digre and our CFO, Idar Eikrem, they will take you through the main developments of the quarter.



Our presentation today is a live audiocast



And with that, I leave the floor to you, Kjetel.



Kjetel Rokseth Digre - Aker Solutions ASA - CEO



Thank you, Marianne; and welcome to everyone. Let me take you through the highlights of the quarter. Firstly, the overall message is that we delivered increased top and bottom lines in the quarter from the same period last year and