Q4 2022 Aker Solutions ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Preben Orbeck -



Good morning, and welcome to Aker Solutions presentation of the fourth quarter and annual results for 2022. My name is Preben Orbeck, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations.



With me here today is our CEO, Kjetel Digre; and our CFO, Idar Eikrem.



And with that, I leave the floor to Kjetel Digre.



Kjetel Rokseth Digre - Aker Solutions ASA - CEO



Thank you, Preben, and welcome to everyone.



Let me take you through the highlights of the quarter. Firstly, the overall message is that we have increased the top and bottom lines in the quarter from the same period last year and that we are delivering above our financial targets. Our fourth quarter revenue was NOK 12.5 billion, and EBITDA was NOK 999 million, excluding special items with