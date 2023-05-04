Q1 2023 Aker Solutions ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Preben Orbeck -



Good morning, and welcome to Aker Solutions presentation of our first quarter results. My name is Preben Orbeck, and I am the Head of Investor Relations. With me here today is our CEO, Kjetel Digre; and our CFO, Idar Eikrem. They will take you through the main developments of the quarter. After the presentation, we have time for questions. Those of you who are following the audiocast can submit your questions via the online platform. And with that, I leave the word to Kjetel Digre.



Kjetel Rokseth Digre - Aker Solutions ASA - CEO



Thank you, Preben, and welcome to everyone from me as well. Let me take you through the highlights of the quarter. Firstly, the overall message is that we continue our positive development with increased top and bottom lines in the quarter compared to the same period last year.



Our first quarter revenue was NOK 11.4 billion. Our EBITDA was NOK 906 million with a margin of 7.9%, and we delivered NOK 12.5 billion of order intake or 1.1x book-to-bill and our backlog ended at close to NOK 100 billion. Our financial position