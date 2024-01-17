Carmat SA 2023 Achievements and 2024 Outlook Call Transcript

Jan 17, 2024 / 07:00PM GMT

Hi. Good morning. Good evening to everybody, and welcome to the business update and outlook about CARMAT tonight.



So the speakers altogether with me tonight are Dr. Anne-CÃ©line Martin, working in Pompidou in Paris. She's a cardiologist. We have Pascale d'Arbonneau on my left, who's our Chief Financial Officer. We have Dr. Piet Jansen, our Chief Medical Officer; and Francesco Arecchi, the Director of Global Market Development.



So let's get started. So first, I will begin with the CARMAT 2023 achievements. So as a reminder, our mission is really a new way to solve the advanced heart failure transplant and destination therapy crisis. A very quick reminder, as you all know, between US and Europe, there is a need yearly of 200,000 transplant. And fortunately, they are much lesser implants organs available a year, around 6,000, 7,000. So only 3% of patients needing a treatment will be treated then most of the rest will die within a year.



