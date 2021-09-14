Half Year 2021 Esker SA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 14, 2021 / NTS GMT

Emmanuel Olivier - Esker SA - CEO & Member of the Management Board



Good evening, everyone. Thank you. Thank you for joining us for this presentation of the half year financial statements of Esker. My name is Emmanuel Olivier. I'm the worldwide Chief Operating Officer of Esker. And I'm going to be talking through our 2021 half year results, give you some information about what happened during the semester and how we see the rest of the year. And so that's going to be maybe 20, 25 minutes or so. And then of course after, you're going to be able to ask every question you'd like an answer for.



So I think we have pretty much everybody, so I'm just going to get started. I think that you all see my screen. Is that okay? Yes? Do you see my screen?



Unidentified Company Representative -



Yes. We all can see you. Yes.



Emmanuel Olivier - Esker SA - CEO & Member of the Management Board



All right. Perfect. You cannot see me because I don't want to -- it's complicated enough. But if you see the slides, that's what's most