Full Year 2021 Esker SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 24, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Emmanuel Olivier - Esker SA - CEO & Member of the Management Board



Welcome, everyone, for this presentation of Esker's 2021 financial statements. My name is Emmanuel Olivier, and I will be walking you through our performance for 2021. So let's dive right in.



2021, in a nutshell, so let's see what are the most important things to remember about the 2021 performance at Esker. First of all, what we saw is an accelerated growth of our SaaS revenue. We grew that revenue 23% in constant currency and 22% in current rates. In 2021, the slight difference is mostly coming from the U.S. dollar. But in both cases, very good performance on the SaaS front. Of course, that is driving company revenue overall, 20% growth in constant currencies and 19% in current rates. We will be discussing that further in the next slide.



In addition to revenue performance, we also had a very good year in terms of bookings. So those are the contracts -- the new contracts that have been signed in 2021, and that will essentially fuel company's growth in 2022 and the years after. So from that perspective, we saw a 25%