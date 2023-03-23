Full Year 2022 Esker SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 23, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Jean-Michel BÃ©rard - Esker S.A. - Founder and CEO



Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for attending this conference. So Emmanuel and myself are going to drive this presentation. So Emmanuel is going to present the 2022 financial statements that we just published a few minutes ago, and it will last something around 20 to 30 minutes. And hopefully, we will close this meeting at 7:00 PM.



So Emmanuel?



Emmanuel Olivier - Esker S.A. - Worldwide COO



Okay. Thank you, Jean-Michel. So I'll try to fly through the slides to leave time for questions, just focusing on the financial results. So 2022 has been a very good year for Esker, with 29% increase in operating income reaching EUR21.4 million. This comes from very good revenue performance of 19% and costs increasing a little bit less than revenue. So that's driving the profitability improvement.



We did get some help from currencies, mostly the US dollar. I'll come back to that. But the net effect on the operating income was EUR2.2 million in 2022. So profitability