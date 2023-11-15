Nov 15, 2023 / NTS GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am [Gary], your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the ALRO SA conference call and live webcast to present and discuss the third quarter 2023 financial results. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Marian Nastase, Chairman of the Board of Directors, ALRO; Mr. Gheorghe Dobra, Chief Executive Officer; and Mrs. Genoveva Nastase, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Nastase, you may now proceed.
Marian-Daniel Nastase - Alro S.A. - Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
Thank you. I'll speak. Let me open the presentation in English in order to be more -- the overview for ALRO Group. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. First of all, in this year, it is a year which on one side, we had strong repatriations of the energy crisis last year as well as -- that we believe and we hope that is the last episode of the consequences of the -- such a long pandemia, which actually pushed the aluminum
Q3 2023 Alro SA Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 15, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...